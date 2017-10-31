Vietnam Revisited

Vietnam revisited

By JD LONG

(Note: This is the first of a two-part series on the remembrances of the Vietnam War sparked by Ken Burns’ recent documentary)

HARRISON COUNTY – He called himself and his eventual buddies, a “bunch of snot nosed punks that thought they wasn’t scared of anything and you were a badass,” Hopedale’s Jay Beadling said in describing his attitude approaching Vietnam, “and that’s how we went over. And we were all young.”

Beadling was around 20 but the others were only 18, and for some, the reminder of what Ken Burns’s recent documentary, “The Vietnam War”, shown on PBS served up, came as a cathartic gift but for others, not so.

Many Vietnam veterans, including Harrison County’s finest won’t talk and the same goes for viewing the Burns’s documentary. And as it’s been said, they lived it, they didn’t have to see it again. But for Beadling, he wants to talk. He needs to talk.

He called the years from 1966 to 1968 the “bad years.” Those years were the most action seen during the Vietnam War, he said. His base was the notorious Khe Sanh, not notorious for anything bad they did but for the infamous beating that base took during the North Vietnamese Army’s (NVA) onslaught.

The siege began in January of 1968 but for Beadling, who was just short of being removed as part of a regular rotation from his tour of duty, a wound more than likely caused him to miss the protracted attack from the NVA. He was airlifted out eventually to Guam where his time “in country” was over but not of the memories. That never goes away.

Beadling served and fought in battle during the years of 1966-67, as a member of the 1st Battalion, 13th Marines. His company supported the 3rd Battalion 26th Marines and the support the shelling of the big 105s provided.

His job was to call in artillery support when needed, as he was part of four Forward Observation (FO) teams.

”We did nothing but force-march and ambush,” he explained. “You took off at five o’clock in the evening and you force marched all night.” He explained this as marching with a hand on the shoulder of the man in front of you. It came in handy in the dark.

He’d already spent approximately seven months in Vietnam by the time that piece of shrapnel imbedded in his elbow. Though, later infected with dangerous swelling and looking ugly, just may have saved his life. But then again, it’s not like he missed his share of action including two close calls with death to take home.

Once when still green he knelt and pulled out his map before calling in a strike. That’s when a sniper’s bullet passed right through the map he was reading. He never pulled that map out in the open again. Another time they were on a march when he tripped over something and leaned against a tree to catch his balance and felt a rock fall and strike him in the hand. But that was according to plan as far as the Viet Cong were concerned.

He heard his respected radioman yell at him not to move and crediting the discipline he’d received at Paris Island, he didn’t move. He looked down to see an “81 mortar” staring right up between his legs where the rock was supposed to hit and detonate the mortar round. The rock hitting his hand saved his life for it deflected the direction.

Beadling said he watched what he could of the Burns documentary but when listening closely, one could tell he probably could have watched more if he really wanted to. He had the rest recorded for him remarking that he preferred to watch it alone.

“I didn’t need to watch because I could see that it’s real stuff and I was there so I didn’t need to watch, to see all the other stuff,” Beadling explained.

Just like any war some men distinguished themselves from others, some just did their jobs without standing out and then there were the few who seemed to defy logic.

The point man in Beadling’s group, Andy DeBona was one of those men. He called DeBona John Wayne without so much as a smile.

“He carried an AK-47 and a white scarf around his neck,” Beadling explained. He described a typical ambush, which was set around 5 a.m., as if it were a day at the office, though no one would confuse what those men did with anything Americans were doing oblivious to the goings-on 10,000 miles away.

They would catch anywhere from six to 10 “Gooks” in an ambush, as he still carried the lexicon with him after all these years. Once they succeeded they would booby trap the bodies and wait for the enemy to come and retrieve them. They would ambush that bunch then lay even more booby traps before retreating from the area.

“You would force-march from five in the evening till five in the morning, day after day.” It was a game of body counts and the Viet Cong were well aware of what the Americans valued so they came to pick up their own in order to prevent the body counts from rising. It didn’t work, at least not under DeBona’s leadership.

Beadling spoke glowingly of his point man in Captain DeBona noting his leadership calling him “unreal.” He recalled some of DeBona’s heroics when after being choppered out of harms way, he returned to another group of his men who were “pinned down in a bomb crater” while out on patrol.

No help could reach the men in the crater because of enemy pressure and the wounding of leadership within that group.

“So DeBona took a group of guys to rescue these guys that were pinned down in a bomb crater,” Beadling said. “He got all his people out of the bomb crater and he stayed himself.” Beadling said that when the men regrouped to go back after DeBona they found 19 enemies dead that DeBona killed himself. Beadling said DeBona was awarded the Navy Cross for his actions and left the service as a lieutenant colonel.

“He could read a map like, better than a GPS system,” he said laughing. “He knew where he was going, he knew where their (Viet Cong) travel routes were…he knew where to set up for ambushes. We did it every day.”