Tractor Supply to kick off Cadiz grand opening with four-day event

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – Tractor Supply Company will celebrate its grand opening in Cadiz with a community celebration featuring entertainment, giveaways and special events.

As part of the family-friendly celebration from Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12, Tractor Supply customers will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases made at the store on top of already great prices.

During the main event on Saturday, Nov. 11, visitors will have the opportunity to take home a Tractor Supply hat and register for the chance to win gift cards while supplies last. The grand opening will also include special events, including a visit from a local animal shelter.

Attendees will see a few familiar faces among the store’s knowledgeable and friendly team members. Store manager TJ McMillen has been with Tractor Supply Company since 2016 and grew up participating in 4-H. He is excited to lend his expertise to the store’s many customers.

“At Tractor Supply we understand the value of community, which is why we made it a priority to build a team with deep roots in Cadiz,” said McMillen. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”

The Cadiz Tractor Supply will provide a one-stop shop for the community, serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers will be able to choose

from a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, tractor and trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler and irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more. The store will carry top brands, such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply. The Cadiz store will also include a pet wash station where customers will have access to professional grade wash bays, grooming tables and tools.

In addition to supplying dependable products for farm, ranch and rural customers, the Cadiz Tractor Supply will regularly host events with community partners including local animal shelters, area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, and more.

Customers can also sign up for Tractor Supply’s new Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, which will make them eligible to receive member-only offers, birthday offers, personal purchase summaries and receipt-free returns.

The Cadiz Tractor Supply store, at 150 Commerce Drive, will keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., beginning Monday, Nov. 13. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com. For additional information on the Neighbor’s Club program, please visit NeighborsClub.com.