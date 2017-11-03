Richard Lee Wilson

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Richard Lee Wilson, age 70, of Mountain Home, passed away at his home in Mountain Home, Idaho, on Oct. 27, 2017. No services will be held. Cremation was under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.

Rick was born on April 10, 1947, to Jesse and Irene Wilson, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Rick grew up, graduated high school, and lived most of his life in Ohio, where he worked many different jobs – Army Reserve, steel worker, mechanic, and truck driver – but he was always at heart, a farmer.

When his son, Mike, retired from the US Air Force in 2006, Rich soon moved west to help Mike and Sheri with their small farm.

His love of farming was closely followed by his love of sharing the harvest and any gardening tips with friends and family.

Rick will be greatly missed for his wicked sense of humor… and his vegetables!

Rick is survived by his son Michael and his wife Sheri Wilson, his sister Donna and her husband Larry Spence, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Larry and Bill.