Vietnam Revisited: Part 2

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

(Note: This is the second of a two-part series on the remembrances of the Vietnam War sparked by Ken Burns’ recent PBS documentary titled: The Vietnam War)

HARRISON COUNTY – The Vietnam War has been described as being fought by the poor. Some even volunteered to the amazement of others who were already there. Hopedale’s Jay Beadling described his journey that led to his time in Southeast Asia as volunteering in a “roundabout way.” He put his hand up to go to California when he was told they were looking for volunteers to go there.

“I put up my hand and the major come over and he said, ‘Pfc Beadling…you realize that once you go to California, you’re headed to Nam.’ I said I ain’t never been to California.” And away he went.

“I knew where I was headed,” he said. “Would I do it again? Yeah.”

His buddy Sgt. Larry Smith, who now lives in Indiana and operates several thriving businesses, also served in the 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines as part of Kilo Company. Smith shared Beadling’s sentiment that he would do it again and is proud of what he did. But for Smith, he wasn’t so lucky in avoiding the carnage at Khe Sanh. Beadling was injured from shrapnel and eventually removed from the combat zone before the Tet Offensive took place.

Smith fought at Khe Sanh during the siege where he suffered, as he described “seven holes in me” but said they weren’t life threatening. So he got bandaged up and continued fighting.

After two years in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 Smith was awarded three Purple Hearts but they might as well have been all hearts broken. His buddy, a radio operator wouldn’t listen to him and decided to extend his service because Smith did twice after already serving one year of duty. He died in Smith’s arms.

And for many citizens caught up in the political unrest of those times who still debate that war, the controversies, the politics, ridicule and blame, the Vietnam Veterans have their patriotism and proud-to-serve attitude Smith and others have. But the memories, nightmares and flashbacks persist. That’s what many Americans don’t hear.

Smith relayed one story of the Viet Cong finding an un-exploded American bomb, all 2,000 pounds of it and detonated it during a convoy. A ball of fire reached hundreds of feet in the air. Eleven men were killed and the gruesomeness was in what they didn’t find.

“We held hands the whole company stretched down over the hill and walked a circle and picked up a water bucket full of meat,” Smith described in chilling terms. “The only thing you could identify was the driver who had a piece of skull about as big as your fist with long blond hair on it but it was red with blood. You can’t get that out of your mind. Out of 11 guys we had a two gallon water bucket full of meat.”

Smith doesn’t think much of the American involvement in Vietnam’s growth today. He doesn’t like it. He’s known buddies who have returned to Southeast Asia but turned down the opportunity himself. And his feelings haven’t softened over the years.

He remembers the Viet Cong going into villages and if the villagers didn’t give up their bags of rice they would cut off the hand of the daughter. It’s the brutality of the north that sticks with him.

“If I go back to Vietnam I go back only one way, give me a good sharp knife I’ll kill all the ones I missed when I was over there. I have no use for them,” he said of the communists in no uncertain terms.

“I’ve seen too many of my friends die.”

Regarding the Ken Burns’ documentary that aired last month, he watched one night of it before getting “so pissed off” that it was enough for him.

“I get so pissed off from what they said Johnson (President Lyndon Johnson) said we was doing it for 70 percent to save face, 10 percent for the Vietnamese people…” Smith recalled.

The quote Smith referred to was actually a memo from Assistant Secretary of Defense John McNaughton writing to Secretary of Defense, Robert McNamara, which was later revealed through the Pentagon Papers.

He recalled the times he was stationed near the Demilitarized Zone, Cambodia and Laos but couldn’t take their shots at the enemy. It wasn’t allowed.

“It was like playing tag. You can’t fight a war like that in the politics. All the idiots that we have in charge running the government they think everybody is stupid but them. If they’d put their ass over there for a little bit I guarantee they’d change their mind. Let the military fight to win not just to kill off a bunch of people I guess,” Smith said with much vigor.

“And I’m still proud of what I did and the people that I helped the lives that I saved but I took a bunch of lives,” he said. Smith was also taken by surprise by all the protestors revealed in Burns’ documentary. He said he hadn’t experienced that much of it when he returned from service and was reminded of what a political war it really was.

Like Beadling, though, he too found himself in many scraps and fighting after returning home that he now admits was “stupid.” He and Beadling also share the same choice words for those protesters and are thankful they didn’t have a weapon when arriving at the airport.

“Well, we were treated like sh_t. We were treated like dirt and if I had a gun when I got off I’d still be in jail,” Beadling said still fresh in his mind. “Our government asked us to do a job [and] we went over there to do it. No questions asked.”

Smith is driven by constant work and admits the drive he has for working so much is related to his Vietnam experience. His brothers, who also served, once surmised that he was looking for another challenge as he had in Vietnam but told him he wasn’t going to find it.

He’s still very proud of his service and called himself a good Marine and would do it again he said, in a heartbeat.

“I’d fight for our country.”