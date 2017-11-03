Christmas Parade Route Changed

By JD LONG

Jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – Police Chief, Ryan McCann and the Christmas Parade Committee announced a parade route change to this year’s Christmas parade after attending the Christmas Parade Committee meeting held last week.

McCann stated he had wanted to change the route for some time and finally he’s been able to get enough support for the change.

This year the parade is to be held Dec. 2nd at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by the Cadiz Business Association (CBA) chaired by Shelley Coffelt.

McCann said that the parade lineup will start on Grant Street instead of Warren Street, which he said helps to take advantage of more parking space such as Coffey’s former grocery store lot for example. He said he and the Committee are hoping for a bigger parade with much more participation from around the entire county and not just Cadiz.

McCann added that Harrison Hills and possibly the Alumni band are participating in the parade. He said there was one other outside band who agreed to be involved but had to back out because of other engagements. But McCann said he would continue trying to reach other high school bands to participate.

“This year we have changed our route to incorporate additional & better viewing areas,” the committee said via a press release. “Line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at Grant Street heading west of the Post Office.”

There will be cash prizes for best float and Best Walking Entry as well as certificates to be presented to all high school marching bands who participate in the parade.

The committee urges people to drive through Christmas Card Lane at Sally Buffalo Park after the parade. A party at Wallace Lodge and hosted by the CBA and Carriage Inn of Cadiz will have Santa greeting children. Cadiz Lions will be serving cocoa and hot dogs there.

A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wallace Lodge. Mindy Madzia and Mandy Caldwell will be chairing the 10th Annual Christmas Shopping Open House at 9 a.m. at the Lodge, as well.

“Crafters will be in the Lodge throughout the day and will feature jewelry, baskets, crafts, bags, baked goods [and] candles,” according to the Committee.

For information on the Open House, please contact Mindy Madzia at: 330-340-3192.

Also announced are the Cadiz business competitions between uptown central business district (two blocks in each direction of the town square) and the outlying business area (outside the uptown central business district, “but within a 3 mile radius of the square”).

Cash prizes will be for uptown flat window (1st & 2nd); uptown storefront/display window (1st & 2nd) and outlying business area display (1st & 2nd).

“To ensure being judged, businesses in the outlying area should call the Cadiz/Harrison County Visitors Center (942-1102) and confirm their participation. Decorations must be in place no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2017. Winners will be announced and cash prizes will be awarded in each category during the Cadiz Lighted Christmas Parade on December 2nd,” the committee announced.

The Cadiz Police Department will be a drop-off for parade signups and there is no cost to registering and participating in the parade.

Deadline for parade entries or stage participation is Nov. 26th. For more information or questions please contact Shelley Coffelt at: 330-328-6517.