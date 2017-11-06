Cadiz Drug Bust Nets Cash, Crack

CADIZ – Harrison County Sheriff, Joe Myers stated that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the multi-county L.E.A.D. Task Force, and Cadiz Police announces an arrest was made over the weekend following an investigation of trafficking in crack cocaine in the Village of Cadiz in Harrison County.

The arrest of Weslee Terell Ashford, age 24, of Cadiz, Ohio, took place after a sale of crack cocaine was made. The arrest took place in the Village of Cadiz without incident, this was an undercover operation for approximately 3 to 4 months.

Weslee Terell Ashford will be facing the charge of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree.

On this same date a search warrant was executed on the home of Weslee T. Ashford. 233 N Buffalo Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907, Contraband and drugs were located and seized. Josie Reed, age 28, was also detained with her three kids that were in the residence, children services were called to do a home Safety plan.

Also a Brooke Heilman was located in the residence where the search warrant was executed and was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Weslee T. Ashford was arrested when PLT. CJ Byers of the Cadiz Police K9 unit conducted a traffic stop where a large amount of money was seized and a 1995 White Ford vehicle was seized as well. All will be forfeited by the court.