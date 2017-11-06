Thomas Lee Arbogast

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Thomas Lee Arbogast, 15, of Cadiz, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at his home. He was born March 22, 2002 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of John Dillinger and Barbara Hayes Sansoucie.

Thomas was a Freshman at Harrison Central High School and a Christian by faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Hayes.

Surviving are his mother, Barbara (Dennis) Sansoucie of the home and his father, John (Tricia) Dillinger of Uniontown, Ohio; siblings, Tyler Buckey, Ashleigh Hendrix, Isaiah Johnston, John P. Dillinger, Jr., and Clyde Dillinger; step-brother, Christopher Sansoucie; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Teresa Fernwalt of Jewett; maternal grandparents, James and Nada Stillwagon of Koppel, PA; and many aunts and uncles, including, Thomas and Jennifer Hayes and Christopher and Ruthann Hayes; and two nieces, Brinlee Noel Taylor and Emi Mae; and a special cousin, Sean Bocek.

Friends may call Thursday, Nov. 9, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Rev. Erica Harley will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.