John Roland Rotkoski

John Roland Rotkoski, 70, of Cadiz, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1947 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Stanley and Ruby Ellen Coleman Rotkoski.

John worked at the former Y&O Coal Company just shy of 20 years and then retired from the Timken Company after 24 years. John was married to his high school sweetheart for 52 years and was a devoted family man that loved his kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a son, John Stanley Rotkoski and two brothers: William and Richard Stanley Rotkoski.

Surviving are his wife, Rose Marchese Rotkoski; two daughters: Paula (Jeff) Greer of Cadiz and Angela (Rick) Zalamea of Ravenna; his grandchildren: Angela (Chris), Jessica (Jesse), Bryan, Daniel, Jazmyn and Stanley and his dog Bailey.

A private service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz.

