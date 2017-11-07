Election Results: Cadiz Council Sees New Faces

(The hall at the Board of Elections in Cadiz was full of precincts ready to turn in their ballots Tuesday evening)

CADIZ – The unofficial election results are in with some surprising results. Newcomers, John Vermillion and Chace P. Smith were elected to the Cadiz Village Council as Smith tallied 485 votes as the leading vote-getter with Vermillion coming in fourth with 324.

Six candidates vied for four spots and longtime council members, Larry R. Sickle (218) and James Drexler (272) were ousted. Terry Capers came in second with 353 votes to hold onto his position on council and Daniel E. Ossman racked up 343 votes for third place out of the four winners.

A total of 1,995 votes were cast in the two precincts.

Also, Green Township Trustee winners were Jay Beadling and James Ward with 184 and 172 votes respectively. Randy Cunningham and Jimmy Hershman took the top two spots for Freeport Township Trustee positions.

State Issue 1 is seeing two landslides in opposite directions with 2,783 votes in favor to just 722 “no” votes. And State Issue 2 is the opposite with a reverse landslide by 3,061 to 455 in local voting against, which reflected state results up to this point.

A full report will be published in our Saturday, Nov. 11th print edition.