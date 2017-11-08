John L. Snyder

John L. Snyder, 72 of Hopedale, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at Gables Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio. He was born Dec. 22, 1944 in Jewett, Ohio a son of the late Tom and Thelma Patterson Snyder.

John was a former garage door installer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Cunningham and Darla Leigh, and a step-son, Robert Schleicher, Jr.

He is survived by four children: Dana Snyder, Wendy Lattimore, John Jr. and Raymond Snyder; a number of grandchildren; his former wife, Kay Snyder; three step-children: Bo and Kenny Schleicher and Krisila Baker.

A private service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz.

