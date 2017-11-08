Probation Officer Sentenced

(Attorney Steven Stickles did an admiral job fighting for McGowan-Banks (above) while opposing the special state prosecutor, Stephanie Anderson (below) in Tuesday’s sentencing hearing)

CADIZ – Tuesday, the case of former Harrison County Probation Officer, Janelle McGowan-Banks came to a conclusion when she was sentenced to 90 days of local incarceration by Judge, Linton Lewis.

For both counts, theft while in office and tampering with records, Lewis handed down 24 months of prison each to be served concurrently but then suspended both to be held in reserve. He then ordered her to five years of community control sanctions with one year of “intensive supervision.”

Lewis continued with an actual 90-day sentence, which he said was part of the community control. He also ordered her to 30 days of electronic monitoring after serving her time. She was also ordered to serve 80 hours of community service, gambler’s anonymous meetings, as well as drug and alcohol screenings.

Restitution in the amount of $24,019.50 plus another $3,629 for the audit that was conducted by the state has already been paid. Her father William McGowan took the stand and stated that he was the one who paid the fees.

Steven A. Stickles represented McGowan-Banks opposing the state’s special prosecutor, Stephanie Anderson. Stickles called four witnesses with both sides contending various points.

A full report on the nearly two-hour hearing will be in our Saturday, Nov. 11th print edition.