Harrison Hills Honors Vets In Morning Remembrance

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 1 comment

CADIZ – This morning Sixty-four students at Harrison Hills High School in Cadiz lined up at each side of the John W. Stephenson Center gymnasium after reading a brief description of a chosen veteran’s experience in battle as they were honored for the coming Veteran’s Day.

The Cadiz American Legion was there along with World War II veterans, the high school band and a beautiful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner sung by the school choir.

All four songs of the military branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines) were played by the school band to end followed by the playing of Taps. David Peshek (pictured) played the lead while Carson Radcliffe performed the echo.

More details to come in our Saturday, Nov. 18 print edition.