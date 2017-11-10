Bowerston Public Library hosts open house

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By Jacquie Humphrey

NH Correspondent

BOWERSTON—On Thursday Nov. 9, the Bowerston Public Library hosted an open house to welcome patrons and introduce several new media items that are now available for public use.

Board members, librarians, administrator and treasurer were all present to welcome attendees and offer snacks, beverages and conversation.

Through the generosity of one of Bowerston’s long-time, and recently deceased, residents, Shirley Fitzpatrick, donations were utilized to obtain three pieces of equipment for the transfer of older media to the more modern CDs and DVDs.

A TEAC LP445 unit can be used to transfer vinyl records and audio cassettes to a compact disc. A Funai unit will transfer VHS tapes to DVDs, or DVDs to VHS tapes, if desired. And an Epson Perfection V600 was purchased to transfer pictures, negatives and slides to CDs or USB drives.

Library Administrator Diane Cole assisted in demonstrating the new pieces of equipment and said that she is “very excited” to offer these new services to the community.

All three machines are now available at the library for public use, and librarians will assist those who are not technologically inclined.