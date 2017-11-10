Santa to arrive in Bowerston On Dec. 2

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By: Jacquie Humphrey

NH Correspondent

BOWERSTON—The Bowerston Community Women’s Club held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Bowerston Public Library.

During the business meeting Beth Warner was unanimously voted for membership. The group then discussed the upcoming Christmas in the Park event.

Santa is set to arrive that the Community Park building at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 2 via fire truck. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served while children have the opportunity to visit with Santa and tell him their Christmas wishes.

The annual coloring contest will be judged at 2:30 p.m. and entry forms will be available the day of the event for those who did not receive one at school. Winners do need to be present to win.

The Women’s Club is currently hosting a fund raising event, selling tickets for $5 each to win a combo pack of two $50 each gift cards, one to Red Lobster and one to the Texas Roadhouse. Tickets can be purchased from any club member and will be available the day of the event. Winner to also be drawn at 2:30 p.m., winner does not need to be present to win.

The Club’s annual Christmas dinner was also discussed and organized. Members should bring a white elephant gift to the Dec. 5 meeting. The December meeting will be held at Bowerston’s First United Methodist Church on Jarvis Street.