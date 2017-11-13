Harrison Hills Board of Education meeting change

November 13, 2017

 

The Harrison Hills City Board of Education will meet in regular session on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the administrative office in Cadiz, Ohio.

 
 
 

