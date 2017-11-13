Harrison Hills Board of Education meeting change
The Harrison Hills City Board of Education will meet in regular session on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the administrative office in Cadiz, Ohio.
The Harrison Hills City Board of Education will meet in regular session on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the administrative office in Cadiz, Ohio.
Harrison News Herald, Cadiz, OH
Copyright Harrison News Herald © 2010. All Rights Reserved.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.