Custer Birthday Prepares For 178th

(Dr. Mandal Haas (left and below) of Carrollton will be the featured speaker at General George Custer’s 178th birthday celebration this Dec. 9 in New Rumley. Haas has been a fixture at the Custer observance day held each June, also in New Rumley)

NEW RUMLEY – The program for this year’s Custer Memorial Association’s birthday observance will be “Custer at Gettysburg.” Dr. Mandal Haas of Carrollton will be presenting the program.

The cavalry engagement at Gettysburg has often been overlooked. In modern times few tourists even visit the site, called East Cavalry Field, though it is a part of the official battlefield administered by the National Park Service.

Dr. Mandal Haas has been a central figure of the Association’s June observance with the firing of his Civil War cannon. For the birthday celebration, Dr. Haas takes on another role, explaining the importance of the engagement on the East Cavalry Field and the role of General Custer.

Besides being a Civil War artilleryman re-enactor, he is board certified in Family Practice. Dr. Haas received his medical degree from Wright State University School of Medicine and completed his residency with Aultman Family Practice.

As always, the evening will start with the family style dinner meal served at 5:30pm at the New Rumley United Methodist Church. Dinner music, as always, will be performed by our own Herman Neimayer. After the dinner and birthday wishes to General Custer (aka Rick Williams), we will be awarding certificates to our Golden Sponsors and drawing winning tickets for donated gifts from local merchants. We will also be having our 50/50 drawing.

Cost of the evening is $15.00 per person. Reservations may be made by calling Dave Rose at: 740-945-3744 or sending response to Custer Memorial Association, P.O. Box 111, Jewett, OH 43986.

Tickets will also be available at Neimayer’s Pharmacy in Scio and the Harrison County Tourism Office in Cadiz. Reservations need to be in by December 2nd.