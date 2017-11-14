Barbara E. “Barbie” Jones

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Barbara Ellen “Barbie” Jones, age 48, passed away suddenly, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at her home in New Rumley.

Born July 29, 1969 in Mt. Pleasant, Pa. she was a daughter of Calvin Myers, Jr of Carrollton and late Thelma Layton Myers. Barbie graduated from Carrollton High School in 1987 and had worked for the Carroll Co. Department of Jobs and Family Service. She married the love of her life, Donald “Bubba” Jones III on June 5, 2012. A few years later they opened the Main Street Store in Hopedale. They enjoyed being together whether it was at the store, helping him restore their 1967 GTO or just fishing at Tappan Lake. Family was everything to Barbie and she was blessed to be a part of a musically talented family. She was an awesome drummer so when her late brother Dave started a band she jumped at the chance to be in band with him. She was still playing alongside her sister Mary and brother Bill in the band “Rust”. Barbie loved everyone and from the moment you met her you couldn’t help but love her too.

Surviving in addition to her husband Bubba and father Calvin are step children Lacee (Tyler) Smith of Cadiz and Leeann (Jake) Garcia and Donald Jones IV both of New Rumley; step grandchildren Tylynn, Kingston and Lyrica Smith and Kaydence Jones; brothers Bill (Susan) Myers of Amsterdam, and John (Becky) Myers of Mt Pleasant. Pa.; sisters Mary (Jake) DeGarmo of Carrollton and Paula Myers of Dover; mother-in-law Linda (Walt) Ziemba of Bloomingdale; father-in-law Donald (JoAnn) Jones II of Denton, Texas; an aunt Carol (Walt) Myers of Carrollton; several nieces and nephews she loved dearly and her cat Paige.

In addition to her mother Thelma she is preceded in death by her brother David Myers.

A celebration of Barbie’s life will take place Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Friends may call from Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

www.kochfuneral.com