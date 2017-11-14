Frank Charles Polutnik

Frank Charles Polutnik, 69, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 8, 2017 at home. He was born on Sept. 10, 1948 in Pittsburgh to the late John and Mary (Skerbetz) Polutnik. He was preceded in death by a brother John Polutnik. He is survived by his girl friend Tracey Belle, three sisters Mitzie (John) Paine of Boardman, Ohio, Gloria Datz of South Park, Pa., sister in law Maureen O’Hara, and seven nieces and nephews. Frank was retired and loved his accordian. Schuetz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A memorial luncheon at the South Park Club House 2200 Brownsville Rd. South Park Township. on Friday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m.