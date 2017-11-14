Adena Bridge Project Moved Up

ADENA – As the result of deterioration worse than expected, an engineer’s review has caused the Adena bridge to be closed much sooner than planned, according to District 11 Construction Engineer, Todd Moore.

What was thought to begin next June will now begin this week with the dismantling of the bridge and replacing it with an entirely new structure.

The sign that now reads: “CR-10 will be closed 11/15/17 for 75 days” will be taken down shortly and work is to begin sometime this week, according to Moore.

A phone number is also provided for anyone with questions to call: 330-339-6633.

More details to come in our Saturday, Nov. 18 print edition.