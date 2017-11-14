Sandra Ann Gardner

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Sandra Ann Gardner, 68, of Port Washington, passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, while surrounded by her loving family. Born July 12, 1949 in Dennison, she was a daughter of Helen Annabelle (Hines) Huston of Tippecanoe and the late Vernon Harold Huston.

Sandy was a 1967 graduate of Claymont High School before her marriage to Richard L. Gardner on July 13, 1968, when she and her husband began their new life together in the home they have shared ever since. Sandy loved caring for her home and family, and spent countless happy hours gardening and baking. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, as well as a dedicated 4-H advisor for over 25 years and youth leader at West Union United Methodist Church where she was a longtime member.

Her surviving family includes her mother, Annabelle; husband, Richard; children, Richard V. (Traci L.) Gardner, Christal Gardner and Traci (Rick) Gump; grandchildren, Richard Austin (Samantha), Autumn, Aric and Alex Gardner, and Annabelle, William and Lillianna Gump; sister, Starr (Richard) Sheeler; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Vernon, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melinda.

Services, officiated by Pastor Garry Marlatt, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, in West Union Methodist Church at Gilmore. Interment will be in West Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Memorial contributions may be made to the 4-H Endowment Fund and West Union United Methodist Church.