Robert Lee Fisher

Robert Lee Fisher, 89, of Salem, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Essex of Salem. He was born Aug. 24, 1928 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late John Joseph and Glenna Mae Weaver Fisher.

Mr. Fisher was a graduate of Cadiz High School and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. He was a former member of the First Christian Church in Cadiz. He was a State Highway Patrolman with the Steubenville Post; and a retired Die Maker With Chrysler in Twinsburg, Ohio. He was a Sergeant in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward H. Fisher; a sister, Patricia Louise Hayes; and a great granddaughter, Ansley.

Surviving are four children, Julie Watson of Mineral Ridge, Curt Fisher of North Ridgeville, Matt Fisher of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Kempsie (Mike) D’Andrea of Salem; seven grandchildren, Emma, Jennifer, Heather, Brad, Nick, Ava and Alivia; and five great grandchildren, Audrey, Clay, Brennan, Aiden and Grayson.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio. Military honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the hospice of the donor’s choice.

