George R. Miller

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

George R. Miller, 82, of Bloomingdale, Ohio, died in Lifeline Hospital, Wintersville, Ohio Tues. Nov. 14. He was born June 21, 1935, in Bloomingdale, son of the late Oakley and Margaret Miller. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers Art, Joe, and Orty Miller a sister June and one grandchild and one great-great grandchild. George had worked as a mechanic for the Steubenville Bus Co. and later for the Steubenville Sewage Plant. He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ, a former member and president of the Bloomingdale Fire Dept., treasurer of the King Coal CB Club, and member of the Friendship Saddle Club. For over 70 years he operated the Millers Concession Stand, famous for its cotton candy, foot long hot dogs, and bags of peanuts.

Surviving is George’s wife of 64 years, Mary; a son George V. Miller of Cambridge, three daughters, Margaret (Tom) Williams of Mannington, W. Va., Mary (Mike) Piatt of Scio, Ohio, and Ruth (Charles) McAfee of Bloomingdale. He has a brother John Miller and a sister Mary Carman of Hopedale. There are 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

Friends may call at Blackburn Funeral Home in Hopedale on Friday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Services will be there on Saturday at 1 p.m. With Pastor Dean Blythe. Burial will follow in Bloomingdale Cemetery.

Blackburn Funeral Home Ph. (740) 937-2461 or www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com