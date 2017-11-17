East Market Street parking lot upgrade nears completion

By JD LONG

CADIZ – The parking lot at East Market Street, which is located across the street from Di Angelo’s Pizza is progressing well according to Village Administrator Charley Bowman.

He said they ran into a few minor problems such as a cistern that was located on site, as well as remnants of a few foundations left behind from former buildings.

The site, when finished, will include a sidewalk to run along the building that held the former tobacco shop and the entire lot will be newly paved.

Along with the sidewalk and new paving, he said the two cement rectangular structures in front will be widened in order to create more room to enter the lot.

Bowman said the project should be completed within the next two weeks.