Milleson Announces Candidacy For Ohio Rep Position

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald

CADIZ – Harrison County’s Dan Milleson, at last month’s Jefferson Jackson Dinner held at the Scio’s Firehall, announced he was running for the soon-to-be vacant 95th District that Republican Andy Thompson now occupies.

Milleson, 29, wanted to wait for the right time to share his thoughts and sat down for an interview this week and explained his motivation and ambition to run for political office.

One of his reasons for running in next year’s election was his irritation of partisan division in both parties and said it’s caused a trickle down effect in neighborhoods and their families.

“I am sick of seeing all of the partisan division that exists in both communities between neighbors and even some partisan division within families,” Milleson explained.

And though, he didn’t say it President Trump has been a lightening rod for contention on certain issues that has brought what Milleson is talking about to the proverbial front and center.

“I don’t think that’s good for us,” he continued. “What I mean is that I don’t like what politics has done to us as a society and just the general division that exists and the labels that get put on people…”

He recalled the recent success as chairman of the YES Committee with seeing the new school levy voted in as a catalyst in making his decision calling it a “complete bipartisan effort.” He also explained that in the face of what partisan division has done he’s also seen the positive affects of bipartisanship in regards to what “efforts for the common good can do and out of those two things came the decision to do this.”

“Because the voters knew it was for the common good,” he said of the levy vote. “And I feel like all politics should be approached in the same manner. [In] my opinion that’s the only way to be truly representative of the people is to pursue the common good.”

Milleson said he felt “compelled” to run for office at this time in order to help this eastern section of Ohio in anyway he could and is committed to this area he’s grown up in with planted roots.

“I’m a homeowner here. I’m a business owner here. I pay my taxes here. My paternal side of my family has been here for six generations (maternal side for four). I have met with hundreds of families across Eastern Ohio and have learned what their needs are, what their struggles are. What they think we can do to make it better. I know their frustrations,” Milleson said.

He also touched on politicians and how they cave to their “donor’s desires,” as opposed to the common good he’s emphasizing while calling the persistent lobbying going on in Washington as “legalized corruption.”

Milleson stated that political affiliation does not matter to him when asked what he would like to attack when he first gets in office. Another note he stressed was that if not for the oil and gas industry his area would feel even more left behind.

“And I think they have been, ultimately,” Milleson said. With that being said he would like to stress “workforce development” and “connecting young people and people who are currently out of the workforce with the jobs that are available currently here, which are blue collar jobs…”

Milleson has an ambition to wipe away the stigma that blue collar jobs, the jobs of a physical nature sometimes bring on society. He stated that these jobs have the potential to bring in a hefty six-figure paycheck depending on the skill level.

“I think we have to remove that stigma from labor because there’s just so much opportunity here,” he explained.

Milleson said he would like to emphasize the apprenticeship programs, the specialized training for jobs such as an electrician for example and would like to see the high schools not only educate and prepare students for college, but also the alternative to go into an apprenticeship program if college isn’t their taste.

He acknowledged the potential growth along the river not only with the numerous pipelines running to and from Ohio but the possible cracker plant that has been mentioned for Belmont County and the affects it could have.

“Ultimately I want to promote the skills, promote labor, promote organized labor and make that promotion in that connecting employers and employees the basis for the first tier of my message,” Milleson stated.

And he like others have said, that the oil and gas growth with the potential cracker plant could be a “second chance” of providing career growth as Weirton Steel once did for the Ohio Valley.

Milleson is also well aware that he may be attacked for his relatively young age and lack of political experience but won’t allow that to become a major hurdle.

“…I want to talk to all the experts and learn from these people,” Milleson said with the intention “to be good at this…to the best of my ability.”

Milleson can be reached at: milleson95th@gail.com.