Hopedale Showcases New Ambulance

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald

(left to right: Harrison County Commissioner’s, Don Bethel and Paul Coffland, Hopedale Fire Chief, Mark Marchetta, Austin Marchetta and Harrison County Commissioner, Dale Norris)

CADIZ – Wednesday’s Harrison County Commissioner’s meeting began with a shiny new EMS ambulance that Hopedale will now have at their service.

Fire Chief, Mark Marchetta displayed the vehicle outside the courthouse and showed some of its features, such as four-wheel drive, clean diesel, all LED lights with a back camera equipped with a screen to read.

Also, Marchetta described the ambulance as custom built where they had a say in where the various compartments their supplies would be placed inside with tidy labels to easily read.

Marchetta explained that the cost was a little under $200,000 and paid for with the Ambulance Replacement Fund.