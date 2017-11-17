Donald “Don” Edward Fellows

Donald “Don” Edward Fellows, 75, of Mechanicsville, Md., passed away on Nov. 13. Born on Aug. 16, 1942 in Los Angeles, Calif., he was the son of the late Stella M. Obohowski Fellows and Edward N. Fellows, whom gave Don the nickname “Duck”. The family moved to Hopedale, Ohio, where Don’s formative years were spent. He graduated from Hopedale High School in 1960. With his humble origins and strong work ethic, Don joined the United States Air Force and attended Air Force School from Dec. 26, 1960 to May of 1961. On July 11, 1965, Don married Judith M. Fellows in Bloomingdale, Ohio. While serving in the Air Force, he successfully completed the Ang NCO Academy in Feb. 28, 1974. He earned the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the Air Force Longevity Service Award. After the Air Force, Don joined the Reserves while working in Civil Service where he was stationed at Andrew’s Air Force Base. Don attended the University of Virginia and also graduated from the College of Southern Maryland during this time. Don went on with his career in working on the staff of Naval Air System Command (NAVAIR) as a Naval Aviation Logistic-Management Specialist. A majority of his NAVAIR career was spent in Crystal City, Va., then at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and gave him the opportunity to travel to England, China Lake, CA, Death Valley and other cities. Don received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award from the Department of Navy on Oct. 30, 2001. Don was a dedicated and honorable man, and on Aug. 16, 2002, after 42 years of service, he retired.

Don was a member of the American Legion and earned the American Legion Four Star Award in 2002 and 2003. He was an AMVETS Post 13 lifetime member since Nov. 2, 2002, earning the Governor’s Citation for outstanding Service as the Grand Chef de Gare, as well as the Leadership and Dedication Award on July 31, 2004.

Besides his wife, Judith, whom he was a loving husband to, Don is survived by his children; Rachel K. Wood and her husband Shane of Lewes, DE, Rebecca Clausson of Apex, N.C., his five grandchildren; Chloe T. Wood, Jackson E. Wood, Addison M. Wood, Kaitlyn E. Clausson and Andrew S. Clausson, all of whom he was fiercely proud, As well as siblings; Roger L. Fellows and his wife Deanna, and sister in law Carolyn Wiley.

Don will be remembered as a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. He loved all sports, but especially baseball. He enjoyed traveling to spring training, watching minor league games, and was an active member of the Silver Slugger Club of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. with prayers recited at 7 p.m. in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, Md. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, Md.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.