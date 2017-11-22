Harry A. Rogers

Harry A. Rogers, 71, of Weirton, W.Va. went to be with the Lord on Saturday

Nov. 11, at Weirton Medical Center. He was born Aug. 22, 1946 in

Martins Ferry, Ohio. He was the son of the late J. Clark and Nellie Bargar Rogers. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Leroy, Jerry, Ivan, and John Rogers.

Harry was an active member of the Tri-State Church of God where he was also involved with the youth ministry and music; retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Corp., coke plant/oven patcher. Harry was a loving father and grandfather. He also enjoyed being active with, and sharing a special bond with his wife Linda, “Linn”. He also enjoyed gardening. He was a U.S. Army Veteran/Vietnam War.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Linda “Linn” Bell Rogers; daughters, Denise Boudreau, Brenda Scott (Jason); sons, Sean Rogers, Todd McClelland (Natalie); grandchildren, Justin, Erik, Amber, Christopher, Destiny, and Sydney.

Visitation will be Saturday Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Tri-State Church of God, 3535 West Street, Weirton, W.Va. with Pastor Joshua Martin presiding. Inurnment will occur at a later date at Rankin United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Weirton, W.Va. www.steelandwolfe.com.