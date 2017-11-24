Donald L. Cullen

Donald L. Cullen, 76, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Saturday, Nov.18, 2017. Donald—kind, generous and warm-hearted to all he knew—was born on Dec. 28, 1940 in Short Creek, Ohio to the late Grace Virginia (Huffman) and James Cullen. Donald grew up in Harrisville, Ohio and attended Adena High School. After high school, he joined the Navy, and served his country from 1958 until 1963.

After the military, he studied engineering physics at the Ohio State University, where he also obtained his MBA. Donald was a visionary and prolific inventor, whose ideas were often decades before their time—including pioneering work with lasers and holograms, and solutions with renewable energy and waste management. Survived by his wife Song; his daughters Michelle Cullen and Chris (Mark) Jonard; his three grand-children Gaibel, Gowan and Gwen Jonard; his two step daughters Kaucha (Joe) Santry and Deja Franklin; his two step-grandchildren Rowyn and Soairse; his siblings Linda Luke, Susan Williams, Mary (Art) Ryan, Kathryn (Robert) Kidd, Shirley (Karl) Bowers, Deborah (Michael) Beal; Robert (Joan) Cullen; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Janice Muschott, Jeannie Wickham, Nancy Cullen; and brothers-in-law Kenneth Muschott, Bernie Kager, Charlie Wickham, Gordon Williams and George Luke.

Visitation is from 12-1p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio, 43085. The service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harrisville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 173, Harrisville, Ohio, 43974. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.