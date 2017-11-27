Louise Bizzarri

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Louise Bizzarri, 97 of Cadiz, formerly of Flushing, died Friday, Nov. 24, at the Adena Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 12, 1920 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry and Lucy Gibson Chandler. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, former church organist for the Presbyterian Church of Flushing and New Athens, the Flushing and Freeport Order of the Eastern Star, former member of the Cadiz Country Club and was an avid golfer and gardener.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Bizzarri in 1976, and a brother, Charles Chandler. She is survived by a daughter, Marlene (Robert) Holloway of Cadiz; a son, Charles (Lynnda) Bizzarri of Cadiz; four grandchildren: Robbi (Jeff) Ross, Curry (Tod) Triplett, Tara (Ryan) Rogers and Matt Welch; and four great granddaughters: Nicki and Gracie Ross, Brittany Kosikowski and Maggie Rogers and three great grandsons: Jory, Jax and Jett. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Erica Harley officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Organ Fund, Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 West Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.