Esther L. Smallcomb

Esther L. Smallcomb 1941-2017

Esther L. Smallcomb, age 76, of Jewett passed away Friday, Nov. 24, at Carriage Inn of Cadiz after a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 5, 1941 in Harrison County she was the daughter of the late Arthur Hilbert Myers and Lela Fisher Myers. She graduated from Jewett High School in 1959 and from the Ohio Valley School of Nursing in Steubenville in 1962 as a registered nurse. Esther worked for Ohio Valley Hospital in Steubenville, Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz and HCH Home Health where she retired in 2002. On May 2, 1965 she married the love of her life Thomas M. Smallcomb, Sr.; he preceded her in death just three months ago on Aug. 28.

Family meant everything to Esther and she enjoyed just spending time with them camping or on the family farm. She was also an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church near Hopedale.

Surviving is her son Thomas M. (Kelly) Smallcomb, Jr. of Minerva, daughters Sandy (Chuck) King of Ebony, VA and Crystal (Tom) Watson of Scio; grandchildren Megan Brake, Aaron King and Lindsey, Brittney and Melissa Watson; four step grandchildren Eric, Craig, Hollee and Josh Tabler, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

