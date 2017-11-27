Lucille Bernadine Causby

Lucille Bernadine Causby, 88, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Sun. Nov. 26, in Gables Care Center, Hopedale. She was born Aug. 20, 1929, in Steubenville, daughter of the late Harry and Florence Milewsky Causby. Also preceding her in death were five brothers, Edward, Harry, Donald, George and Joseph Milewsky, and three sisters, Mary Agnes, Sara Catherine and Florence.

Lucille was Catholic by faith. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lemmie Causby, two sons, Charles E. Causby of Waynesburg, Pa. and Robert J. Causby (Judy) of St. Clairsville, Ohio. A brother Ralph Milewsky of Steubenville and a sister, Ruth Dougherty of Richmond also survive. There are three grandchildren, Monica, BJ, Jarret, and five great grandchildren.

Friends may call Tuesday Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to time of services at 1 p.m., in the Blackburn Funeral Home, Hopedale, Ohio. Pastor Dean Blythe will officiate and burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale.

Blackburn Funeral Home – 937-2461, www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com