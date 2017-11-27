Crash on U.S. 250 results in fatality

HARRISON COUNTY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is currently investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 250 in Cadiz Township on Nov. 24. Unit #1 is a 2004 Ford Escape that was eastbound on U.S. 250 and drove off the left side of the road striking a mailbox.

The Ford continued by striking the rear of a parked semi-truck (Unit #2). The driver of the Ford is Mark A. Cameron, 42 year-old male from 863 Peru Olena Road, Norwalk, Ohio. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a passenger, Patricia S. Cameron, 49 years of age, also of 863 Peru Olena Road, Norwalk, Ohio was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Both occupants in the Ford Escape were wearing their safety belt. It is unknown at this time what caused the Ford to drive off the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.