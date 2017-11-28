Oil & Gas Industry Partners with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program to help families in Southeast Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s oil and gas industry is partnering with Toys for Tots in six counties in Southeast to collect toys for distribution to those in need in early December. This program, with roots dating back to 1947, has helped countless families over the years and this year as in past, the industry has joined in to help.

Those who wish to sign up need to register online at www.toysfortotsohio.com, then under the Give and Receive section click, Family Toy Request Form by Monday, Dec. 4 to be included in the program this year. For any other questions please contact Deb Oberlin at ohtoysfortots@gmail.com or(330) 418-2330. Here is a list of the counties, with distribution dates along with their hosts for the 2017 program.



Harrison County:

Friday, Dec. 8

Hosted by MarkWest Energy Partners

Carroll County:

Monday, Dec. 11

Hosted by Carroll County Energy LLC.



Jefferson County:

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Hosted by Hess Corp.



Guernsey County:

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Hosted by Ascent Resources

Monroe County:

Friday, Dec. 15

Hosted by EdgeMarc Energy



Belmont County:

Sunday, Dec. 17

Hosted by Sound of Promise and Ebbert Farm Markets