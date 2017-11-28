Charles Hope Burdett

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Charles Hope Burdett, 84, of Cadiz, died Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born July 22, 1933 in Uhrichsville, Ohio a son of the late Clarence and Martha Tyson Burdett.

He was retired truck driver for Reese Trucking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Kyle Jacobs Burdett; a daughter, Melody; and a step-son, Greg Jacobs.

Surviving are two sons: Michah and Morgan Burdett of Columbus; a daughter, Melissa Burdett of New Philadelphia; several grandchildren; step children: Steven “Sonny” (Janet) Jacobs and Crystal (George) Sayre of Cadiz, Bradley Jacobs of Scio, Rodney “Rocky” Jacobs of Marysville and Debbie Cruciotti of FL; his siblings: Walter Burdett of New Philadelphia, Floyd (Rema) Burdett of Scio, Gertrude “Trudy” (George) Daniels of Fly and Betty (Bill) Green of Wellsville; his 4 legged companion, Diablo; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 1, from 1 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH. Burial will take place at Griffith Cemetery, St. Albans, West Virginia.

The guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.