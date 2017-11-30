Tulsa A. Snyder

Tulsa A. Snyder, age 99, of Warsaw, Indiana, formerly of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Sunday Nov. 19. She was born in Oakdale, W.Va. on June 16, 1918 to the late Roy and Ella (Floyd) Hildreth. She was retired from Dillard’s Dept. Store and she was a former employee of the former Hess Garment Factory in Louisville. Tulsa was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Louisville. Besides her parents, Tulsa was preceded in death by her husband James Snyder in 1982; a son, Fred J. Snyder; Daughter, Linda Rea; three sisters, Dola Currie, Dorothy Herrick and Thelma Meecham; two brothers, Kenneth and Raymond Hildreth. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Coy; a brother, Roy Hildreth; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Stier – Israel Funeral Home of Louisville with Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be from noon till 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.