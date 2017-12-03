Marjorie Goldsborough

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Marjorie Goldsborough, 85, of Adena, Ohio, died, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Community Hospice Center, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Marge was born on May 18, 1932, in Adena, Ohio, to the late Roy and Erma (Wonnacott) Goldsborough.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Meddles and Janet Long and a step-sister, Lindia Singer. Marge was Methodist by faith and a member of the United Methodist Church of Adena; a member of Eastern Hills Pioneer Club and the Adena Women’s Club and was employed with General Telephone Company for 38 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Kevin) McConnell; three grandchildren, Darla Moore, Chuck McConnell and Chelesea (Luke) Chervenak; four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Dustyn, Jabyn and Breely; a sister, Ruth (Mike) Auttullo; two step-sisters, Pat Ambler and Joyce Stull; a step-brother, Richard Hawthorne and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received to pay tribute to Marge and celebrate her life on Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 3-8 at the Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday from the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Peter Tuchek Jr.officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Harrisville, Ohio.