Paul S. Townsend

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Paul S. Townsend, 94, retired professional appraiser and tax specialist died on Dec. 1, 2017. He was the husband of the late Janet Johnson Townsend for 56 years, retiring in 1986 from Ashland Inc. after 37 years of service, where he had been a Director of Taxes and later the Director of Corporate Appraisals.

He served as Chairman of the KY Petroleum Council, the KY Oil & Gas Assoc. and the WV Petroleum Assoc. He wrote several articles, which were published in industry trade magazines. During his business career he taught accounting and business management at the community business college.

He was a member of the VFW and a decorated WWII veteran having served in the 84th Railsplitter Division. He was front-line, involved in battles in the Rhineland, including the Battle of the Bulge. He was an active member of Faith Fellowship Church in Lexington serving three yrs. on its Administrative Board. Post retirement hobbies included writing and publishing three fictional novels and three songs, including a hymn dedicated to his late wife which has been sung in local churches.

Survivors include his daughter Darla Lavonne Townsend of Louisville, Ky.; brother Leon J. Townsend of High Springs, Fla.; and three nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by parents, Leon F. and Wilma Shambaugh Townsend; and two sisters, Thelma Samples and Lula Mae Townsend.

Visitation, Wed., Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m., Milward-Southland, Lexington, Ky. Funeral will be Thurs., Dec. 7, 11:30 a.m., Milward-Southland, with interment following at the Lexington Cemetery. Donations are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 or Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205. www.milwardfuneral.com