Harrison County Military Support Group to pack for Christmas

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald

The Harrison County Military Support Group will meet Dec.12 to assemble the boxes for the troops for Christmas. Thanks go out to all those who have helped in the past with packings and for those who have purchased containers for cookies to be sent. These are very important to what they are trying to do.

Anyone who wishes to donate cookies are asked to get them to the group as close to 6 as possible on the 12th. Anyone wanting to help with the packing is welcome to attend and participate. Any help is appreciated with any of the projects. They look forward to bringing a little bit of “home” to our soldiers.