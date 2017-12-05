Carol L. Jones

Carol L. Jones, 84, of Cadiz, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at Lifeline Hospital, Wintersville. She was born Nov. 20, 1933 in Harrisville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carson “Pinky” and Irene Jett Frashure.

Carol was a homemaker and a member of Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz, where she was active with various church organizations and circles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Eugene Jones; a daughter; Linda Jones; a son, Greg Jones; and a sister, Shirley Frashure.

Surviving are a son, Rick (Charlotte) Jones of Wintersville; two brothers, Keith (Betty) Frashure of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Monte (Esther) Frashure of Cadiz; two sisters, Sandy (Art) McFadden of Tennessee and Myrna (Jim) Keyser of Cadiz; two grandchildren, Hilary (Cameron) Diggs of Chicago and Lucas Jones of Cadiz.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907 with Rev. Timothy Monteith and Rev. Clint Quillen officiating. Burial will be held at Cadiz Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Scott United Methodist Church at the above address.

