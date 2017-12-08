Scarves Embracing Cadiz And Surrounding Areas

(Bob Fitch helped out on Thursday’s cold day to hang a few scarves as part of the Scarf Project based out of New Philadelphia. The scarves, which were also distributed around town by Darla Ankeny and Toni Kaltenbaugh are also taking them around the various area counties as well.)

By JD LONG

CADIZ – Thursday was a cold and bitter day and one of the items to keep you warm would be a nice, homemade scarf. Well, now there are plenty hanging from light poles-at least as of Thursday afternoon-around the Cadiz village square compliments of the Scarf Project.

These people who donate their time then come out to tie scarves around poles with little tags that read: “I am not lost, I was hand made for you! If you are cold and need me, please take me!” have been around for a few years.

Bob Fitch, Darla Ankeny and Toni Kaltenbaugh were three braving the 33-degree temperatures in the face of a wind that begged for a warm scarf.

Kaltenbaugh said she made a few but most came from donations as far as Florida, she said. Last year the total was over 100 scarves and this year they reached over 1,500.

The project is based out of New Philadelphia and Kaltenbaugh said they are distributing the multi-colored scarves throughout the surrounding counties with contacts in Cleveland, as well.

“It’s been a great success,” she said after relaying the story of seeing a video on Facebook of a similar project and jumped on board. She said after sharing the video the process “exploded.”

“My goal is to hit all the counties around us,” Kaltenbaugh added.