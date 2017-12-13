Harold “Slim” Raber Jr.

Harold “Slim” Raber Jr., 69, of Hopedale lost a six year, courageous battle with cancer on Dece. 13. He fought long and he fought hard. He is survived by his wife, Sue, of 40 years. He is also survived by his two loving daughters and the son he never had, Amber (Michael) Basich and their two daughters, Marley and Cami, and Ashlee (Terry) Minto and their three children, Vivian, Tarik and Valen, and Dean (Natalie) Dodds. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold, Sr. and Mary (Kugler) Raber. He is also preceded in death by three brothers, Donnie, Bob and Ray.

Surviving are five brothers, John, Dennis, Bill, Ed and Fred, and five sisters, Dot, Doris, Shirley, Linda and Clara, and his Aunt Irene Christy, many nieces and nephews, and many friends who have become more like family.

Family and friends may call Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, with the funeral service Friday at 11 a.m., also at Clark-Kirkland funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery and a dinner will be held at the Hopedale Social Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to The Teramana Cancer Center, 3200 Johnson Rd., Steubenville, OH 43952.