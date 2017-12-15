James William Stark,

James William Stark, 76, of Cadiz died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Jan. 4, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of the late James Adam and Margaret Richards Stark.

He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ, a former coal miner having worked at several local mines and retired as a laborer form Union Hall Local #809 in Steubenville. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Stark and a sister, Sally Torchik.

Surviving are his wife, Goldie Gibbons Stark; two daughters: Brenda (Terry) Pitt and Cindy Jaynes; a son, James “JB” (Andrea) Stark; grandchildren: Hunter Stark, Cody Pitt, Dana Wollenburg, Dereck (Alex Westfall) and Devon (Morgan McCoy) Jaynes; great grandchildren: Terry Ann, Maya, Marcus, Devon, Ricky and Kaitlynn; a brother, Ed (Vickie) Stark; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio. Hopedale American Legion will provide military honors. .

