James William Stark, 76, of Cadiz died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Jan. 4, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of the late James Adam and Margaret Richards Stark.
He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ, a former coal miner having worked at several local mines and retired as a laborer form Union Hall Local #809 in Steubenville. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Stark and a sister, Sally Torchik.
Surviving are his wife, Goldie Gibbons Stark; two daughters: Brenda (Terry) Pitt and Cindy Jaynes; a son, James “JB” (Andrea) Stark; grandchildren: Hunter Stark, Cody Pitt, Dana Wollenburg, Dereck (Alex Westfall) and Devon (Morgan McCoy) Jaynes; great grandchildren: Terry Ann, Maya, Marcus, Devon, Ricky and Kaitlynn; a brother, Ed (Vickie) Stark; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio. Hopedale American Legion will provide military honors. .
