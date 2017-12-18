Roberta Margaret Bagwell

Roberta Margaret Bagwell, whose deep faith and love of family were the cornerstones of her life, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, in Sacramento, Calif. Roberta was born in Island Falls, Maine on May 28, 1927 to the Rev. TM and Edythe Ramsay. In 1932 her parents moved their family to Cadiz, Ohio where her father was the pastor of the First Church of God. She graduated from Cadiz High School in 1944.

Roberta was preceded in death by her sisters Elizabeth Lingo and Nately Ronsheim and her husband Marvin Oliver Bagwell. She is survived by her sister Edie Little, a daughter Stephanie (Ed, deceased), sons Gregory (Linda) and Timothy (Rebecca), seven grandchildren, 17 great and two great-great grandchildren.

Roberta and Marvin moved from southern California to Sacramento in 1962 where they owned and operated the Sacramento Antique Center.

A service celebrating Roberta’s life was held on Dec. 16 in Rancho Cordova, Calif.