Thomas E. Clark
Thomas E. Clark, 83 of Hopedale, died Sunday, Dec. 17, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born June 20, 1934 in Mineral City, Ohio a son of the late Lloyd Lee Clark and Leona Clow Clark VanMeter.
He was a retired Foreman for Cramer Landscaping and a protestant by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Clark.
He is survived by his wife Sandra S. Kelley Clark; a son, Cody Lee Edwin Clark of Hopedale; two daughters: Sandra L. Johnson of Columbus and Amy S. Clark (Christopher Mugnaini) of Wintersville; four grandchildren: Joshua and Erica Johnson, Kyle Blackburn, and Kaylie Mugnaini; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Lee and Ethan Evans; a brother, Lloyd Lee Clark, Jr. of Waynesburg, Ohio; two sisters: Evelyn Johnstone of East Sparta and Linda Gianelli of Waynesburg, Ohio; and four half-siblings, Lloyd Lee Clark, III , Lori Davis, and Wesley Clark, all of Dover, and Dutchess Lee Soto of Carrollton, Ohio.
Friends may call Thursday, Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Dean Blythe will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.
