Thomas E. Clark

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Thomas E. Clark, 83 of Hopedale, died Sunday, Dec. 17, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born June 20, 1934 in Mineral City, Ohio a son of the late Lloyd Lee Clark and Leona Clow Clark VanMeter.

He was a retired Foreman for Cramer Landscaping and a protestant by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Clark.

He is survived by his wife Sandra S. Kelley Clark; a son, Cody Lee Edwin Clark of Hopedale; two daughters: Sandra L. Johnson of Columbus and Amy S. Clark (Christopher Mugnaini) of Wintersville; four grandchildren: Joshua and Erica Johnson, Kyle Blackburn, and Kaylie Mugnaini; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Lee and Ethan Evans; a brother, Lloyd Lee Clark, Jr. of Waynesburg, Ohio; two sisters: Evelyn Johnstone of East Sparta and Linda Gianelli of Waynesburg, Ohio; and four half-siblings, Lloyd Lee Clark, III , Lori Davis, and Wesley Clark, all of Dover, and Dutchess Lee Soto of Carrollton, Ohio.

Friends may call Thursday, Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Dean Blythe will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.