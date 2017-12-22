Post Office Work Continues, Opening Getting Closer

CADIZ – The footers have been set and the trailer is in place on its concrete foundation but no one is home.

The temporary post office is nearing completion but still more construction is needed with electricity being the remaining obstacle.

At both the Cadiz village council and Community Improvement Corporation’s (CCIC) meetings Thursday evening, each announced the progress, but neither could give a date for its opening.

CCIC President Mike Sliva stated that the next step after getting the temporary post office up and running would be to search for a permanent location for the new post office.

Both Sliva and Mayor Ken Zitko could not give an opening date to the temporary structure but felt the beginning of January sounded hopeful.