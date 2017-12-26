Judge Approves Sale Of Grocery Store

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – Sander Brothers, who own Sander’s Markets sent in a lone bid, which survived the November 27th deadline as the only bidder. U.S. Bankruptcy Court conducted a sale of Thorne’s Foods assets, the owner of the former Cadiz grocery store on Nov. 30 and on Dec. 1st, Thorne’s approved of the sale via the court.

Curiously, though, on Dec. 6 Judge, Russ Kendig sent a notice for a proposed conversion changing the bankruptcy status from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 via a memorandum of opinion, thereby officially holding up the sale of all four properties.

Judge Kendig did not initially approve the sale after the Thorne’s filed a motion on Dec. 1 approving of the sale. Apparently, the Chapter 11 filing came into question since the Thorne’s were not reorganizing but were in fact closing their doors and selling.

Briar Hill Foods (BHF) then filed a response on Dec. 7 to Kendig’s proposal to convert to Chapter 7 bankruptcy. In that motion BHF expressed concerns that Sander Brothers might walk away if the proceedings were dragged out preventing the buyer (Sander) from meeting their own deadline and “leaving the estates administratively insolvent.”

“Any future offer from Sander Brothers, Inc. to a Chapter 7 Trustee would be substantially lower than the current offer,” read a Dec. 11 motion from Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C., the attorney’s for Sander Brothers.

This motion by BHF led to the Dec. 12 emergency subsequently pushing aside a scheduled hearing for Dec. 28. On Dec. 12 Judge Kendig did indeed rule in favor of Chapter 11 bankruptcy status and officially approving the sale of Briar Hill Foods to Sander Brothers.

An official press release from Sander Brothers was issued on Wednesday, Dec. 13, which reads:

“On December 12th 2017 Bankruptcy Judge Russ Kendig approved the sale of substantially all the assets of Briar Hill Foods LLC, Bias Realty Ltd, Jack Coffy LLC, CPW Properties Ltd and Thorne Management Inc. Judge Kendig approved the sale following a hearing in Canton, Ohio on December 12th 2017. Guy Fustine, the attorney for Sander Brother Inc., indicated that Sander Brothers will be opening the new neighborhood supermarkets in Jefferson, Carrollton, Cadiz and Alliance Ohio. The sale will be finalized later this month.

Sander’s Markets currently owns and operates neighborhood supermarkets in Pennsylvania and New York.

Jake and Mark Sander, the owners of Sander’s Markets, are very excited about opening these four new locations in Ohio. Sander’s Markets is looking forward to providing these communities with exciting event marketing sales to complement our aggressively weekly ad.

The Jefferson location will be opening by the end of December. The other three locations will be opening soon then after. You can find us at Sandersmarkets.com or like us on Facebook @ Sander’s Markets OH. We will be posting updates on the progress of our stores’ openings via Facebook, so make sure to like us today.”

In an interview held last month with Jake Sander accompanied by his attorney, Guy Fustine Sander stated that the opening of the Cadiz store is targeted for the first quarter of 2018 and nothing so far points to that being altered.