Evelyn L. Applegarth-Carter

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Evelyn L. Applegarth-Carter, 87, of St. Clairsville, Ohio formerly of Cadiz, Ohio and Hopedale, Ohio died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 at Valley Hospice Care Center North, Steubenville, Ohio.

She was born March 24, 1930 in Midway, Ohio a daughter of the late Fred and Isabel Butler Edgar. Evelyn was a retired Bakery Manager for Coffy Supermarket and Scio Pottery and was a Protestant by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Applegarth, her second husband, Eugene Carter, two sons, Robert “Bill” Applegarth and James Frank Applegarth, three brothers, Robert, Orville and Richard Edgar. Surviving are a daughter, Sharon Neal of Belmont, two sons, Joseph (Karen) Applegarth of Enon, Ohio and Richard “Rick” (Lisa) Applegarth of Riverside, Ohio; a sister, Martha Bulian of St. Clairsville; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday Dec. 30, from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Beck-Altmeyer Funeral Home & Crematory 204 West Main Street St. Clairsville, Ohio with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale at the convenience of the family.

