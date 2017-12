Rollover Results In No Injuries

Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald

HARRISON COUNTY – A vehicle traveling south on Ohio 9 rolled over after hitting a slick spot around 12:30 this afternoon, according to rescue personnel on site.

One passenger, a female was not injured and actually walked away from the accident.

Rescue units from Cadiz and New Athens were on site.

