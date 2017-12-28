Structure Fire Destroys Home

HARRISON COUNTY – Just before 4:30 p.m. today a call was received regarding a heater that may have caused a fire inside the home of Sean and Nichole Blanton. That heater fire turned into a full blown structure fire taking everything with it.

The trailer with the wooden front and back porches along Unionvale Road just outside the Cadiz Corporation limit, all went up in flames, Christmas presents and all, which took firefighters approximately an hour to get the flames under control.

Christmas presents weren’t the only things destroyed, though, fire as Sean said that family photos of their children and a relative’s Korean War photographs were also destroyed along with many other personal items that just can’t be replaced.

Sean said their little dog was lost too but said it was seen running away so it might not have been lost in the fire, but was still not anywhere to be found as the sun was setting. He said a heater bought at a department store just two months prior might have been the cause.

Fire Chief, Leonard Merryman was on the scene but could not state anything officially as the investigation was barely underway, except to say that it was a total loss.

“They lost everything,” he said sadly.

Water from the hoses that spread onto the helmets of the firefighters froze in the freezing temperatures. Rescue units from Unionport, Cadiz, Hopedale, Jewett and tankers from Adena and Scio were on hand to fight the blaze.

If anyone would like to help the Blantons in any way, please call: 706-362-5934.