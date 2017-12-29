Scio Looking To Fill Council Spot

SCIO – The village held their final meeting of the year Wednesday and Mayor Michelle Carpenter is putting the word out that there is one empty seat waiting for a council member to occupy. If anyone is interested in serving she is asking that a letter of interest be placed with Clerk Treasurer, Trish Copeland or drop it off in the box.

Carpenter thanked outgoing Council Members, George Tubaugh and Ron Thompson for their service as they sat in for the final meeting of the year.

“I think it’s important that everybody take a turn and do it so they can see how this works because we don’t have magic wands or light switches to just wish that stuff happens instantly and people don’t understand that,” Carpenter said. “I think it’s important that people take at least one year, or the one term so thank you.”

Another issue raised was the parking situation on Brown Street and faded signs that the public isn’t paying attention to. Council talked of cars parking in the street using it as a parking lot.

“Well, I think it would be good to just get a list of some signs that we need and make that more of a spring project…” Carpenter told council. “So just pay attention to the signs around you, or where one is needed and isn’t [there] and just bring it to us and we’ll compile a list and just order them at once and that will be on our to-do list when the weather gets nicer…”

Also, Carpenter wished to remind the public that their Christmas Trees can be disposed of next to the recycle bins across from Baker’s IGA. She said to place the used trees to the “left of the bins.”